Woman handcuffed, man pistol-whipped in separate home invasions on North Side

A woman was beaten and robbed Tuesday by three men who broke into her Lincoln Park home and handcuffed her at gunpoint.

It was the second home invasion on the North Side involving three men that evening, although police have not said they believe the incidents are connected.

Chicago police said a 32-year-old woman was home alone about 9:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway when she answered a knock at the door and three men rushed in.

They hit her multiple times in the head and pointed a gun at her, police said. They asked her about money, and when she said she didn’t have any they placed her facedown on her bed.

She was handcuffed and tape was placed over her mouth, according to a police source.

The trio took property and ran off, police said.

The woman managed to escape and contact a neighbor, who called 911, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Another home invasion happened an hour later, farther north in Rogers Park.

A 22-year-old man was in his apartment in the 1300 block of West Greenleaf Avenue with a 20-year-old friend when they heard a knock on a window about 10:09 p.m., police said. He saw a male he knew and opened the front door and then saw other males he didn’t know.

One showed a gun, forced his way into the apartment and pistol-whipped the 20-year-old, police said. The two others took the 22-year-old’s backpack and belongings before fleeing.

The pistol-whipped man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for a head injury, police said. The 22-year-old said he had hung out with the one of the suspects before, but didn’t know his name or anything about him.

Police asked anyone with information to Area North detectives or submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com.