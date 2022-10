Chicago police said a woman heard a noise on Saturday night and found a dead man outside her house.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on North Leclaire near West Ferdinand in the Austin neighborhood.

The man, who was estimated to be about 20 to 25-years-old, had been shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.