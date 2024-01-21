Woman hit, killed by incoming Metra train: officials

A woman was fatally struck by a Metra Rock Island train Sunday evening, the company announced on Twitter.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. Sunday when the train was inbound and due at the La Salle station.

After striking the woman, the train was put out of operation, the company said.

The woman's age and identity haven't been released. Further details on what happened are limited at this time.

Passengers were put on another train that was inbound from Joliet.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.