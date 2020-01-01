Woman hit, killed by Yellow Line train near Evanston: police

article

A woman was fatally struck by a train Wednesday near the border of Evanston and Skokie, according to police.

Authorities responded about 7:20 p.m. to the 2400 block of Howard Street in the rear of the Yellow Line CTA tracks for reports of a person struck by a train, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

There, emergency crews found a woman on elevated tracks who had been hit by a train, Glew said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t provided details on the fatality.

Skokie police and fire officials assisted in the investigation and determined the incident happened in Evanston, Glew said.

Trains were halted just before 7 p.m. near the Oakton station as result of the incident, the CTA said in an alert. Service resumed with delays around 8:40 p.m.

Evanston police were investigating.