A 20-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.

She was walking about 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 33rd Street when she heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. She was listed in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.