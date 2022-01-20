Woman killed, 3 injured in Bronzeville crash

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a crash Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Around 9:21 p.m., the 46-year-old drove a Nissan Versa through a red light and struck a Jeep Cherokee in the 4200 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The driver was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 21-year-old woman who was riding in her car was also taken to U of C Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

Two occupants of the Jeep, a 41-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, were also injured in the crash and were listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Advertisement

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.