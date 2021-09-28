Woman killed, 3 others wounded in Park Manor shooting

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Two women were sitting in a car around 1:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The other woman who was in the car suffered a graze wound to the back and denied medical attention, police said.

Two men were also shot while standing on the sidewalk. A 21-year-old was shot in the left ankle and self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man suffered a graze wound to the hand and refused treatment, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.