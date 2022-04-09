Woman killed in crash involving ambulance on Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst

A woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Elmhurst involving an ambulance.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange in DuPage County.

The crash started when an ambulance (that was not carrying any patients) hit black ice and lost control. The ambulance hit several other cars. The woman who was killed was in one of those cars; she had gotten out to check the damage when a driver in a Dodge Durango also lost control and ran her over.

A teenager who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was also hospitalized.

The woman's name has not been released.

