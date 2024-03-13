Woman killed, driver hospitalized after crash in Naperville

A woman is dead and another person is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Naperville.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 95th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road.

A white 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was heading southbound on Plainfield/Naperville and into the intersection when a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Plainfield/Naperville and tried to turn left onto 95th, leading to the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the passenger in the Dodge, an 88-year-old woman, was also transported to a hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Portions of Plainfield/Naperville Road and 95th Street were closed until 3:30 p.m. due to the crash investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is urged to contact Naperville PD's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.