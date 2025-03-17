Woman killed in Illinois crash identified by coroner

The Brief A Wisconsin woman, 68-year-old Judith Kidder of Pleasant Prairie, was killed in a crash in Lake County on Saturday night. The crash occurred near the intersection of Russell Road and Green Bay Road when one vehicle rear-ended another at a high rate of speed. The incident remains under investigation by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).



A Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash in Lake County on Saturday night.

The backstory:

The Zion Police Department responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell Road and Green Bay Road at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in the crash. Investigators determined both vehicles were traveling northbound on Green Bay Road when one of them rear-ended the other at a high rate of speed.

The passenger in the vehicle that struck the other, identified as 68-year-old Judith Kidder of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Kidder, who was formerly of Zion, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck, according to an autopsy.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).