Woman killed in Illinois crash identified by coroner
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash in Lake County on Saturday night.
The backstory:
The Zion Police Department responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell Road and Green Bay Road at approximately 10:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in the crash. Investigators determined both vehicles were traveling northbound on Green Bay Road when one of them rear-ended the other at a high rate of speed.
The passenger in the vehicle that struck the other, identified as 68-year-old Judith Kidder of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Kidder, who was formerly of Zion, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck, according to an autopsy.
What's next:
The crash is still under investigation by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office.