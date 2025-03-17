Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in Illinois crash identified by coroner

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 17, 2025 2:51pm CDT
Zion
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A Wisconsin woman, 68-year-old Judith Kidder of Pleasant Prairie, was killed in a crash in Lake County on Saturday night.
    • The crash occurred near the intersection of Russell Road and Green Bay Road when one vehicle rear-ended another at a high rate of speed.
    • The incident remains under investigation by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash in Lake County on Saturday night.

The backstory:

The Zion Police Department responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell Road and Green Bay Road at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in the crash. Investigators determined both vehicles were traveling northbound on Green Bay Road when one of them rear-ended the other at a high rate of speed.

The passenger in the vehicle that struck the other, identified as 68-year-old Judith Kidder of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Kidder, who was formerly of Zion, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck, according to an autopsy.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

ZionNews