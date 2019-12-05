Woman killed in crash on I-80 in Lansing

A woman died Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in south suburban Lansing.

About 5:45 p.m., troopers received calls of a crash involving three vehicles in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Torrence Avenue, including a rolled over vehicle with a driver who was ejected, Illinois State Police said. The female driver, who was the only occupant of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released details about the woman’s death.

All westbound lanes on I-80 were shut down for several hours for an investigation, state police said. They have since been reopened.