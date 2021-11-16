Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Shore

A woman was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run in the South Shore neighborhood.

The woman was crossing the street just before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when she was struck by a black SUV that had just crashed into a burgundy Rav 4, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released her name.

The driver of the SUV fled westbound on 79th Street and has not been taken into custody, police said.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is currently investigating.