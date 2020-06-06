Woman killed in vehicle crash in north suburban Holiday Hills

A 56-year-old woman was killed, and two others injured, in a vehicle crash Wednesday in north suburban Holiday Hills.

About 7:25 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a three vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and a 2017 Acura on South River Road, just north of Sunset Drive, according to McHenry sheriffs.

An investigation found that the Acura, driven by a 20-year-old woman, had been traveling north on South River Road when it went into the southbound land of traffic and struck both motorcycles, causing the riders to be ejected from their bikes, authorities said.

One motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville in critical condition, authorities said. The driver of the second motorcycle, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to the same hospital where she later died.

A 9-year-old rider of one of the motorcycles was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry with serious injuries, authorities said. The driver of the Acura was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.