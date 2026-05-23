Woman killed in Irving Park pedestrian crash: police
CHICAGO - A 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Around 5:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was driving a Nissan in the 4500 block of W. Belmont when she hit a 62-year-old woman, police say.
The pedestrian was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.