Woman killed in Irving Park pedestrian crash: police

The Brief A 62-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to police. Authorities say a 35-year-old woman driving a Nissan hit the pedestrian in the 4500 block of West Belmont Avenue around 5:15 p.m. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while detectives continue to investigate the crash.



A 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was driving a Nissan in the 4500 block of W. Belmont when she hit a 62-year-old woman, police say.

The pedestrian was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident.