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Woman killed in Irving Park pedestrian crash: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 23, 2026 7:49 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 62-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to police.
    • Authorities say a 35-year-old woman driving a Nissan hit the pedestrian in the 4500 block of West Belmont Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
    • The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while detectives continue to investigate the crash.

CHICAGO - A 62-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was driving a Nissan in the 4500 block of W. Belmont when she hit a 62-year-old woman, police say.

The pedestrian was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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