Woman killed, man critically injured in North Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

One woman has died, and a man is critically injured after a shooting in Chicago's Northlawndale neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3800 block of W. Roosevelt around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found Chicago Fire officials treating an unresponsive 22-year-old woman who was on the ground and a 26-year-old man was wounded in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound in his back. He was also transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.