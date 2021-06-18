Woman killed, man critically wounded in Ashburn shooting; child riding in car unharmed

A woman was killed and a man critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Ashburn Park on the Southwest Side. A child riding in their car was not harmed but hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

Just before 3 p.m., the group was traveling in a vehicle in the 2800 block of West 79th Street when someone, possibly in a burgundy Dodge Durango, drove up alongside them and fired several shots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 25, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

She was identified as Ciera Jones by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and hand and a graze wound to the head, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The child, whose age was unknown, was not injured but taken to the same hospital as a precaution, police said.

The group’s vehicle came to a stop after crashing into the median while the shooter fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.