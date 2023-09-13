Woman killed, man severely injured after being hit by car in Mundelein

A woman was killed, and a man was servery injured when they were struck by a car while crossing a road in Mundelein Tuesday night.

Village police responded to Butterfield Road and Canterbury Lane at 11:36 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A man, 39, and a 37-year woman were found injured on the west side of Butterfield Road, south of Canterbury Lane. The man was hospitalized with not-life-threatening injuries, while the woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the pedestrians were walking west and the vehicle, driven by a 67-year-old man, was traveling south on Butterfield Road.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with police while the incident remains under investigating.