Woman killed, man wounded in shooting near South Side Chicago park

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

The two victims appear to have been targeted. It all happened right across the street from Taylor-Lauridsen Park.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say the 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were driving a 2002 black Saturn in the 700 block of West Root Street in the Canaryville neighborhood when a red 2014 Nissan sedan pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

"It's a little shocking that it's getting closer to where I live," said Sam Ma, a neighborhood resident for 14 years.

The 19-year-old woman, who was driving the black Saturn, collided into a building after she had been shot in the body, police said. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old man was struck in the chest and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

"I've been here 15 years and there's been a few things, lately it's been bad," said Canaryville resident Robert Zielinski. "There were three stabbings close to the area. You don't like it to be that close to your home."

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.