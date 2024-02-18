Woman, man shot inside South Side home: Chicago police

Two people were found shot inside a home in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a person shot in the 100 block of East 118th Place at 12:20 a.m. and found a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man who had been shot inside a residence.

One of the victims told police that they were shot by someone they knew who later fled the home.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The male victim was transported to Christ Medical Center and listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two Detectives are investigating.