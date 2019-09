article

A 52-year-old woman has been reported missing from the South Loop.

Wanda Draughon was last contacted Aug. 15, Chicago police said. She is missing from the 1400 block of South Canal Street.

Draghon is 5-feet-3 and unfamiliar with the Chicago area, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.