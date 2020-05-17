Woman missing from NW Indiana

article

Police are looking for a woman reported missing Saturday after leaving a group home in northwest Indiana.

Dushawna L. Glover, 48, was last seen about 6 a.m leaving the home near 35th and Cline avenues in Griffith, according to a missing person alert from Griffith police.

Glover is about 5 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a white or light-colored top and blue jeans.

Police said she has a mental disability and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Griffith Police Detective Al Tharp at 219-924-7503 ext. 252.