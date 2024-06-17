Woman nearly drowns in Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor: CFD

A woman nearly died when she had to be rescued from Lake Michigan at Chicago's Montrose Harbor on Monday afternoon. This comes after a 16-year-old boy was pulled from the water and died earlier in the day.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the woman and a man were in the water in a no-swim area. At some point, the woman took in water and became unresponsive.

A bystander then performed CPR on the woman and she was resuscitated. She was transported to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.

The male swimmer was looked at on the scene and released.

"Please respect warning signs," CFD said in regard to where people can and cannot swim in Lake Michigan.

Around 9 a.m., Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl went out on Lake Michigan at Monstrose Beach. The raft flipped over, and the girl was pulled to shore by a bystander but the boy was lost underwater. Divers went in to get the victim after he was spotted by a CFD helicopter.

First responders give the victim CPR on the way to Weiss Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The boy's death came just after two other water-related incidents over the weekend. A woman went missing after her boat capsized between Evanston and Winnetka on Sunday night. She recovered on Monday morning.

A boater went missing after falling into the lake at Chicago's ‘Playpen’ on Saturday afternoon. He has not yet been found.

Chicago fire officials said everyone should wear flotation gear when on a jet ski or any boat in the water, even if it's close to shore.