Woman ran red light, killed another driver in crash in Highland, police say

Highland police said that a 70-year-old woman was killed on Sunday morning when a red light runner crashed into her.

The crash happened at Highway 41 and Ramblewood Drive just before 9 a.m.

The 70-year-old, who was from Munster, was driving eastbound into the intersection with the green light. That's when a 51-year-old woman from Highland driving a Volvo ran the red light, police said.

The 70-year-old died at the scene. The 51-year-old was hospitalized for head and leg injuries.

No charges have been filed so far.

The 70-year-old's name has not been released.

