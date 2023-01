article

A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday.

Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale.

Yohey may be in need of medication, according to police.

Any information concerning this individual should be reported to the Area Four Special Victim's Unit by calling 911.