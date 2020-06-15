Woman rescued from Fox River near McHenry County dam

article

A woman was rescued from the Fox River after capsizing her kayak Saturday near the McHenry County dam.

Authorities responded at 8:36 p.m. and found the 21-year-old holding on to a tree in the middle of the river just south of the dam, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement. Crews threw a life ring and pulled her to safety.

The woman was kayaking across the river when she came across a strong current that swept her into partially submerged trees, causing the kayak to capsize, the sheriff’s office said.

She wasn’t wearing a life vest but stayed afloat by clinging onto the trees, the sheriff’s office said.