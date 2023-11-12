Woman robbed at gunpoint by someone she knew after fight on Lake Shore Drive

A woman was robbed at gunpoint after a fight took place on Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m., a 19-year-old woman received a ride from a man she knew, along with three women.

While in the 3100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the others in the car.

The man then pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim's property, police said.

She complied, and the offenders took her property and fled in the vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.