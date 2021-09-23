Woman robbed at gunpoint in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was standing in the 1700 block of West Pierce Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when two males approached and robbed her at gunpoint, according to police.
The offenders took her cellphone and purse before fleeing in a silver sedan, police said.
The woman was uninjured and no one is in custody, according to CPD.
Advertisement
Area Five detectives are investigating.