Woman robbed at gunpoint on Red Line platform, 4 in custody

Four males were taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with an armed robbery on a Red Line platform.

About 6:30 p.m., she was sitting on a Red Line platform in the 1100 block of South State Street, when she was approached by four males who sat down next to her and surrounded her, Chicago police said. Two of the males pulled out guns and demanded her belongings.

The group fled onto a southbound train, police said. Police were able to stop the train near 47th Street, and located the four males.

They were taken into custody and charges are pending.