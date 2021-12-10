Woman robbed at knifepoint in Walmart parking lot in Niles after suspect said he was stranded, needed gas

A Chicago woman was robbed at knifepoint after a suspect told her he was stranded and needed gas at a Walmart in Niles.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Niles police officers responded to the Walmart located at 5630 Touhy Ave. for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman cashed her paycheck and was shopping in the store when two suspects approached her asking for help.

One suspect stated that he was stranded and needed gas.

The victim and both suspect's then exited the Walmart and went to the victim's vehicle outside, police said.

While at the victim's vehicle, one suspect displayed a knife and demanded her money. She complied and gave the suspect about $673.

Both suspects then fled on foot, police said.

The suspect who stated he needed gas and displayed a knife is described as a Black man in his 40s or 50s. He is roughly 6'3" and about 180 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s or 50s. He is roughly 5'10" and 150 pounds.

Both were wearing dark clothing.

