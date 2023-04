A 26-year-old woman was robbed in the Loop Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was walking in the 100 block of West Madison Street around 8:30 p.m. when two other women pushed her to the ground and stole her cellphone.

The offenders ran off, and the victim refused EMS on scene.

No arrests have been made.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Three Detectives are investigating.