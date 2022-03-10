Woman runs stop sign, causing another car to crash into Humboldt Park building

A woman crashed her car into another vehicle, causing it to strike a building Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 45-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cortez Street when she ran a stop sign and struck a Toyota sedan, causing it to crash into a building, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The building was not damaged in the crash.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old driver has been cited, according to Chicago police.