Woman sees green laser before being shot twice on Chicago porch

A woman saw a green laser before she was shot twice while sitting on her front porch Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was sitting on the porch around 2 a.m. when she saw a green laser from a distance and gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

The victim attempted to run but she was struck twice in the leg by gunfire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.