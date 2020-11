A woman was shot Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The woman, 37, was walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the back, Chicago police said. She showed up later at Stroger Hospital, where she was in serious condition.

The woman told officers she didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.