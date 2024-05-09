Woman sexually abused near Mag Mile in downtown Chicago, suspect sought

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of sexually abusing a woman in Streeterville last week.

Two 20-year-old women were walking in the area of Chicago Avenue and Fairbanks Court just after midnight last Wednesday when the man approached them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The man allegedly sexually abused one of the women before the other woman was able to pull her away from the suspect and escape, police said.

After the attack, the suspect continued to walk east on Chicago Avenue.

(Chicago police)

Chicago police released two photos of the suspect taken from video in the area of the attack. The man was described as a Black male with a shaved head. Police believe he is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored, long coat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8200.