82-year-old woman sexually assaulted in South Side home invasion, police say

An elderly woman is hospitalized after she was sexually assaulted during a home invasion on the South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of W. 82nd Street.

A male suspect forced his way into the home through a window and struck an 82-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall, according to Chicago police.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital for observation. She is listed in good condition.

What's next:

Details about the suspect have not been released, but police said they did not know each other.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.