Woman shoots two other women after argument in Hammond

A woman shot two other women after an argument, Hammond Police said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 5:30 on Michigan Street.

The victims, a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, were both shot in the leg. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

Hammond police convinced the suspect to turn herself in. They arrested her and a gun was recovered.

Police said that everyone involved knew each other.

In an unrelated incident, two students were shot near Hammond Central High School on Friday.

