Woman, 18, dropped off at Chicago hospital with 10 gunshot wounds

A woman suffering from 10 gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's North Side.

The 18-year-old was dropped off at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with six gunshots wounds to the left thigh and four gunshot wounds to the right hand, police said. She was listed in "good condition."

The victim did not say where or how the shooting took place, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.