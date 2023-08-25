Woman shot, 8-year-old suffers graze wound on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot and an 8-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in West Garfield Park Friday night.

At about 8:01 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of West Adams for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 42-year-old woman, who had a gunshot wound on her ankle, and an 8-year-old boy, who suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victims were outside when the incident occurred, but were unable to provide further details of the incident.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.