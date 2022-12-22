Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side

A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots.

The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene. She saw the offenders were shooting from a black sedan.

She was not injured and refused EMS, police say.

There is no one in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.