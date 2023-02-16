Woman shot at while sitting in parked car on Chicago's South Side

A woman was wounded after gunfire shattered her car window early Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting inside the car when gunfire broke out around 3:21 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Perry Avenue, according to police.

The woman was cut on her thigh in an injury possible called by a bullet fragment, police said.

She was treated and released at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.