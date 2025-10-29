Woman shot during Chicago argument refuses treatment, police say

The Brief A 40-year-old woman was shot after an argument with a man turned violent. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. in the 800 block of East 82nd Street. The woman refused medical treatment, and no one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A woman was shot Tuesday night during an argument with a man on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 11:18 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of East 82nd Street.

A 40-year-old woman had reportedly been in an argument with an unidentified man when he pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting her in the left forearm.

Chicago Fire Department personnel responded to provide medical treatment, but the woman refused care at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.