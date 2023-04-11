Woman shot on Chicago CTA bus in South Shore, police say

A 23-year-old woman was shot on a CTA bus Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Around 8:10 p.m., police say the female victim was on the bus in the 7100 block of S. Jeffery Blvd. when she became involved in an altercation with an unknown person.

Shots were fired and the woman was struck in the collar bone, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.