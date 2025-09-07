Woman shot during dispute in West Pullman

The Brief A 57-year-old woman was shot during a dispute Sunday evening in West Pullman. She was hit in the thigh and arm and rushed to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was not the intended target; the incident is domestic-related.



A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after being caught in gunfire during a dispute Sunday evening on Chicago’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Police said it happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Stewart Avenue in West Pullman. Investigators said there was a verbal argument among people who knew each other when one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The woman, who was standing near the side of a home, was struck in the thigh and arm. She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Detectives said the woman did not appear to be the intended target. Police also noted the incident is domestic-related.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning.

What's next:

Area detectives are still investigating.