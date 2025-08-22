Woman shot in the eye while driving in West Englewood, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old woman was shot in the right eye while driving in West Englewood Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. 66th Street, when someone in a black vehicle fired multiple shots. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition; no arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate.



A 33-year-old woman was shot in the eye while driving in West Englewood on Friday evening, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 6:48 p.m., a woman was driving in the 1900 block of W. 66th Street when an unknown offender inside a black vehicle fired multiple shots in her direction, police said.

The victim was shot in her right eye. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in serious condition, according to CPD.

What's next:

No one is in custody. and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.