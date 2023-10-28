Woman shot following fight on cruise ship at Navy Pier

A woman was shot following an argument on a cruise ship at Navy Pier early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say passengers were deboarding a ship at about 12:20 a.m. when an unknown male offender got into a fight with a woman.

The male suspect was escorted off the boat by security but returned moments water with a gun and fired shots toward the ship.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported, but police say there is no active threat at Navy Pier, located in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the incident.