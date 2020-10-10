Woman shot in Armour Square on South Side

A 38-year-old woman was shot Saturday night in Armour Square on the South Side.

About 8:35 p.m., she heard gunshots and a bullet grazed her knee in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

