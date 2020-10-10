Carload of gunshot victims crashes into ambulance in Chicago; one dead, 3 wounded

article

A carload of people who all had gunshot wounds crashed into an ambulance in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday night.

The Chicago Fire Department said the four victims were in the car on South Keeler just before 7 p.m. when they were shot.

They drove to the 500 block of S. Pulaski where they struck a CFD ambulance.

After that crash, they were all rushed to the hospital. A 21-year-old man died. A 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times was hospitalized in critical condition. A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the back in serious condtion. A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.

