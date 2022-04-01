Woman shot in the foot, tries to run off on Chicago's West Side

A 30-year-old woman was shot while walking outside on Chicago's West Side Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the woman was walking around 1:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of west Beach – Humboldt Park – when shots were fired.

The woman ran, but soon realized she was shot once in the left foot, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

She was taken to Norwegian hospital in good condition, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.