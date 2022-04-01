Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in the foot, tries to run off on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old woman was shot while walking outside on Chicago's West Side Friday morning, police said. 

According to police, the woman was walking around 1:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of west Beach – Humboldt Park –  when shots were fired. 

The woman ran, but soon realized she was shot once in the left foot, police said. 

She was taken to Norwegian hospital in good condition, according to police. 

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.