Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning.

Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.

The victim was driven to Holy Cross and was later taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.