A 40-year-old woman was a passenger a vehicle in South Deering when she was struck by gunfire Saturday morning.

The victim told officers she saw a group of males on the street in the 10700 block of South Calhoun Avenue before she was shot.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.